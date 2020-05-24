2 dead after vehicle carrying 5 adults, 5 children rolls over multiple times on San Marcos highway

Two adults are dead and three children are clinging to life after a vehicle carrying 10 people rolled over after a tire blew out on Saturday night, according to San Marcos police.

A San Antonio family, which included five adults and five children, was traveling to Austin for a family gathering in a 2002 Ford Explorer, police said a news release. The car is only suited for five passengers.

Police believe the car was speeding when a tire blew out, causing the car to roll over multiple times, ejecting nine of the ten occupants. Police were called to the crash at 200 Northbound IH-35 around 7:42 p.m.

Only the driver wore a seat belt, police believe.

Destiny Bridges, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Sean Thompson, 31, was pronounced dead at the hospitals.

Three of the five children, ages 7, 8 and 9, were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin in critical condition. Two other children, ages 8 and 10, did not need hospitalization and were released to relatives.

The other adults, including the driver, were taken to Seton Ascension Hospital in Kyle with multiple injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the San Marcos Collision Investigation Team.

Officials say the deaths mark the fourth and fifth traffic fatalities of the year in San Marcos.