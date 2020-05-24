CDC: Beware of ‘aggressive’ rats as they search for food amid limited restaurant access

From murder hornets to a nationwide cicada infestation, the CDC is now warning citizens of another pest that is becoming antsy amid the COVID-19 pandemic - rodents.

With local restaurants limiting their capacity and their hours of operation, the CDC said in a statement on its website that rodents desperately rely on food and waste from these establishments.

However, with the restaurant restrictions in place, their behaviors could become “aggressive” or “unusual" due to the decrease in their food supply, the CDC said.

The CDC said you may start seeing more rats than usual they search for new resources of food.

With this in mind, the CDC also said health and rodent control programs may notice an increase of service requests relating to rodents as well.

To keep rats at a distance from your home or business, the CDC offers these guidelines:

Seal access points to your home or business

Remove debris and/or heavy vegetation on your property

Keep garbage sealed in tightly-covered bins

Remove pet and bird food from your yard

Currently, in the state of Texas, restaurants are allowed to open at a 50% capacity under Governor Abbott’s order and bars can operate at 25% capacity. Customers must still abide by health guidelines and practice social distancing.

To learn more about rodent infestations, visit the CDC’s website here.

