Homeowners urged to watch out for storm repair scams

SAN ANTONIO – Homeowners in Bexar County who may need repair work done following Sunday night’s storms need to be careful who they hire.

County officials said there are some red flags residents need to look out for, including putting down money up front and pushy sales tactics.

“There is no deadline to remove things by or anything like that, especially the morning after. We definitely want folks to take their time and be safe," said Bexar County spokeswoman Monica Ramos. “If they ask for a deposit up front and say that they’re going to come back later to do the work, that’s probably a big red flag."

To make sure you don’t fall victim to a scam, file a claim with your insurance company, get some estimates and research a business before you hire them.