San Antonio man sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison for child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a 43-year-old San Antonio man to 285 months in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, federal officials said.

In addition to the prison term, Jason Lee Sarabia will be placed on supervised release for 20 years after completing his prison term.

Sarabia was found guilty Feb. 26, 2020, on two counts of receipt of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. Evidence presented at his trial revealed that the FBI seized thousands of child pornography files from Sarabia between August 2017 and November 2017, officials said.

On Nov. 30, 2017, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Sarabia’s residence and seized two cellphones.

A forensic search of the phones revealed a file sharing application and the presence of more than 1,000 images depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit activity, officials said.