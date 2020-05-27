SAPD asks for public’s help in finding missing San Antonio teenager

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old San Antonio girl is missing, and the San Antonio Police Department needs your help in finding her.

Alexandra “Brianna” Martinez was last seen Monday at the Domino’s Pizza where she works in the 100 block of Bandera Road.

She is believed to be with a co-worker, police said.

Martinez is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black straight, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a Domino’s Pizza uniform with a sequined Disney backpack with Minnie Mouse ears, a cheetah print scrunchie and brown Sperry shoes.

If you have any information about her, please call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.