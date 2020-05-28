Officials release photo of woman who police say drove under influence with kids, crashed into SAPD cruiser

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a 30-year-old woman who crashed into a police cruiser early Wednesday.

Anabelle Karina Hernandez-Benavidez, 30, was driving while intoxicated with four children in her car when she crashed at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of SW Loop 410, not far from Highway 151, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said Hernandez-Benavidez was traveling southbound on SW Loop 410 when she swerved as traffic slowed, hitting a police cruiser.

Police said the officer was sitting in a parked vehicle with its lights on assisting a traffic accident when his vehicle was struck.

Authorities said four children under the age of 15 were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.

The San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews assisted in removing the children from the vehicle.

Police said the officer’s neck was sore from the collision, but that he refused treatment at the scene.

Hernandez-Benavidez was taken to Westover Hills hospital for her injuries. She is charged with four counts of driving while intoxicated with a child.