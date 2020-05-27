Police: Woman hit officer’s car while driving under influence with 4 children on board

Published: May 27, 2020, 11:36 am Updated: May 27, 2020, 12:41 pm

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is dealing with aches and pains after a crash involving a woman who allegedly was driving while intoxicated with four children in her car.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday on SW Loop 410 near Highway 151.

A police report says the officer, who was on the highway working a previous crash, was sitting in his car at the time with his emergency lights flashing.

It says Anabelle Hernandez-Benavides, 30, was driving in traffic that had slowed down, but then veered to the left to go around it.

Her car collided with the officer’s parked patrol car.

The report says the officer complained of neck pain but declined transport to a hospital.

Firefighters and paramedics had to help Hernandez-Benavides and her four passengers, all children younger than 15, out of the vehicle.

However, the report mentions only the driver being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

It says she faces four counts of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.