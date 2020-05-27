SAPD: Woman charged with DWI after crashing vehicle with children into police cruiser

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old woman was arrested following a vehicle crash with a police cruiser overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of SW Loop 410, not far from Highway 151 on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, Anabelle Karina Hernandez-Benavidez was traveling southbound on SW Loop 410 with four children in her vehicle when she swerved as traffic slowed, hitting a police cruiser.

Police said the officer was sitting in a parked vehicle with its lights on assisting a traffic accident when his vehicle was struck.

Authorities said four children under the age of 15 were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.

The San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews assisted in removing the children from the vehicle.

Police said the officer’s neck was sore from the collision, but that he refused treatment at the scene.

Hernandez-Benavidez was taken to Westover Hills hospital for her injuries. She is charged with four counts of driving while intoxicated with a child.