Peaceful protest scheduled at Travis Park in response to George Floyd’s killing

SAN ANTONIO – The now former Minnesota police officer accused of kneeling on the neck of an unarmed man until he passed out, then died, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Officers were first called to the scene May 25 with a report of a forgery in progress. The former officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, was then seen kneeling on the neck of the suspect, an African American man named George Floyd, until he passed out and later died.

Floyd’s death led to protests about racial disparities throughout the nation and some turned violent.

“I don’t approve of it. But I can understand how people are angry enough to go out and just vent their frustrations,” said Pastor Andrew Roberts, of the Eastwood Community Baptist Church.

Pastor Roberts lived through the Civil Rights movement, and said even though certain injustices persist, he’s against acting out violently.

He’s calling for more peaceful conversations between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

“We’re all God’s children and we have to be able to understand and communicate better with all people,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg spoke out on Twitter, saying, “The fires of racism have been stoked by the murder of another Black American in police custody. The scenes are heartbreaking. George Floyd deserves justice. The Black community deserves justice. And if that justice is to be blind, then we must see clearly in its pursuit.”

A peaceful protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at Travis Park.

