Protesters gather at Travis Park for peaceful protest in wake of George Floyd’s death

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, cities across the nation fell into chaos as protesters took to the streets and called for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

On Saturday night, what started as a peaceful protest that began at Travis Park and ended at the Alamo later turned into violent demonstrations on the downtown streets of San Antonio, leaving behind significant damages to local businesses and city property.

RELATED: Peaceful protest over George Floyd’s death erupts into violence in downtown San Antonio

However, Travis Park on Sunday night was a different scene entirely.

Protesters expressed the pain they felt for George Floyd and for people of color on Sunday, holding signs, shouting “I can’t breathe” and chanting Floyd’s name, all in a protest of peace rather than violence.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

Alamo Plaza, grounds close at 6 p.m. Sunday in effort to prevent more violent protests, vandalism