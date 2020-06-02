Have you witnessed violence during intended peaceful protests? FBI wants to hear from you.

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests.

FBI officials said the Bureau is committed to apprehending and charging people who are inciting violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“The continued violence, potential threat to life and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens,” the FBI stated in a press release Monday.

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest in areas throughout the county.

Any information, photos or videos can be submitted at fbi.gov/violence. You can also call 800-225-5324.