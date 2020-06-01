Alamo Plaza to be closed for second consecutive night in effort to minimize possible civil unrest

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Plaza will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, as a precautionary measure to minimize the possibility of civil unrest and damage to structures, a news release said.

This is the second consecutive night Alamo Plaza will be closed to the public. It was closed Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by a curfew in the downtown business district from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. There is no curfew scheduled for Monday evening.

The curfew was part of an amendment to the emergency declaration drafted after peaceful demonstrations intended to bring attention to police brutality were followed by violent riots Saturday night.

