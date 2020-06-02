Spurs, San Antonio businesses join Blackout Tuesday, an international social media protest against racism

SAN ANTONIO – Blackout Tuesday is an initiative started in the music industry that has gained steam across social media in an effort to memorialize George Floyd and to raise awareness to help combat systemic racism.

Blackout Tuesday posts consist of sharing an all-black, or blackout, photo with the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday on social media platforms.

In South Texas, the San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio Football Club, which has the same parent company as the Spurs, have posted for Blackout Tuesday and included the caption “Black Lives Matter.”

Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge posted a black image on social media with a fist emoji showing solidarity.

“Artists like the Rolling Stones, Quincy Jones and Billie Eilish have said they’ll observe the day. A number of artists have also canceled listening parties or fan events in response,” according to a CNN article shared Tuesday morning.

Other San Antonio businesses who are participating in Blackout Tuesday can be found on Instagram with the following handles:

*Please note this list is not all-inclusive.

@foreverpetalsbyvee

@kela_nabors (Owner of Organically Bath & Beauty)

@fiestafeet

@chamoycreative

@whiskeycakesa

@363elsa (Owns Eye Candy Boutique)

@chefcarinocortez (Part of La Familia Cortez)

@adeinaanderson (Creator of creativelifestyles.tv

@cullumsattagirl

@annexcoworking

@jademariepatek (Local musician)

@dignowitymeats

@wildflowercaramel.co

@philocoffeesa

@girlsincsatx

@elizabethchambers (Owns Bird Bakery)

@bexaressentials

@centrosanantonio

@eatmigos

@rosariossa

@purebarre_satx

@designimprovised

