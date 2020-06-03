Fun ideas, possible trips for San Antonio families during summer 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a damper on what we can and can’t do this summer, but there are still ways your family can get out and have fun safely.

KSAT.com has a wide array of articles and lists to guide you through summer 2020.

First let’s start with camping, which will be a popular choice for many families.

There are over 20 state parks for camping within driving distance of San Antonio and overnight camping is now allowed. This is the perfect idea to get outside and still maintain social distancing.

State parks are not the only place to pitch a tent, there are many glamping spots, private properties or your own backyard to enjoy a night under the stars.

Texas is also home to many beautiful swimming holes. Some of the more popular ones include Jacob’s Well, Krause Springs and Hamilton Pool Reserve in Austin.

All around the Alamo City are secluded spots for those who truly want to unplug and get away from it all

Here’s a list of other fun ideas to try this summer and still maintain social distancing:

