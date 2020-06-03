76ºF

Man found fatally shot in head, police say

Officers were called just after 6 a.m. to Henry Street, near North Elmendorf

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found fatally shot in the head just northwest of downtown early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers received a call just after 6 a.m. about an injured or sick person found on Henry Street near North Elmendorf, not far from North Zarzamora Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s, dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not identified the victim, or given a motive for the shooting.

Investigators are now looking for both clues and witnesses.

