Man found fatally shot in head, police say
Officers were called just after 6 a.m. to Henry Street, near North Elmendorf
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found fatally shot in the head just northwest of downtown early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.
Officers received a call just after 6 a.m. about an injured or sick person found on Henry Street near North Elmendorf, not far from North Zarzamora Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s, dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Police have not identified the victim, or given a motive for the shooting.
Investigators are now looking for both clues and witnesses.
