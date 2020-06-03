St. Mary’s University School of Law launches hotline to help those experiencing housing issues amid pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary’s University School of Law has launched a hotline for South Texas residents who are experiencing housing issues due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“With the statewide moratorium on evictions ending, South Texans who have lost jobs and income due to the pandemic are at increased risk of displacement, eviction and homelessness,” said Louyse Siegel, a clinical fellow with the St. Mary’s Law Consumer Protection Clinic. “This hotline aims to provide residents with information about their rights and a measure of support in the face of great uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.”

Renters prepare for tough choices as eviction proceedings resume in Texas

People who need assistance are asked to call the hotline at 210-570-6135 and leave a message with their name, phone number and a brief description of their legal problem.

Officials said those who leave a message will receive a return call, undergo a screening process, and then set up a phone or video call appointment with a legal representative.

The university said legal representatives will be able to share resource information about payment assistance and forms renters can fill out to represent themselves during eviction proceedings.