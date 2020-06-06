Headed to the beach? Scope out the crowds early with these live videos

TEXAS – Are you looking to visit a Texas beach this weekend, but are a little hesitant due to the expected crowds?

Some beaches in the state have online camera feeds, so visitors can check out the crowds ahead of time. Remember, if you’re visiting, be mindful of social distancing guidelines.

Here are the beaches you can check out on camera:

Click here for the Queen Isabella Causeway webcam

Click here for the North Beach webcam

Click here for the South Beach webcam

Click here for the Surf Video webcam

Click here for the Seawall webcam

Click here for the Galveston Fishing Pier webcam

Click here for the Whitecap Beach Access webcam

Click here for the North Padre Sea Wall webcam

Click here for the SeaGull Condos webcam

Click here for the Bay Tree Condos webcam

Click here for The Mayan Princess webcam

We’ll update this article as more live webcams become available.

