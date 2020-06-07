Water rescue caught on camera in Corpus Christi as Tropical Storm Cristobal brings rough surf to Texas coast
Rescue near Bob Hall Pier was captured by photojournalist
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two girls were rescued from rough surf waters near Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi Sunday as Tropical Storm Cristobal brought big waves to the Coastal Bend area.
The rescue was caught on camera by KRIS photojournalist Dylan Moore.
According to KRIS, the girls were swimming in the water at about 11 a.m. but were having a hard time getting back to shore. A lifeguard and a good Samaritan went in the water and brought the girls to safety.
Watch the full rescue:
WATCH: Young girls rescued from rough waters at Bob Hall Pier
The waves were pretty rough over at Bob Hall pier Sunday, where our photojournalist Dylan Moore caught a water rescue all on camera. Read the Full Story Here: https://www.kristv.com/news/local-news/watch-young-girls-rescued-from-rough-waters-at-bob-hall-pierPosted by KRIS 6 News on Sunday, June 7, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.