Water rescue caught on camera in Corpus Christi as Tropical Storm Cristobal brings rough surf to Texas coast

Rescue near Bob Hall Pier was captured by photojournalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

KRIS photojournalist captured a water rescue on camera during rough surf on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two girls were rescued from rough surf waters near Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi Sunday as Tropical Storm Cristobal brought big waves to the Coastal Bend area.

The rescue was caught on camera by KRIS photojournalist Dylan Moore.

According to KRIS, the girls were swimming in the water at about 11 a.m. but were having a hard time getting back to shore. A lifeguard and a good Samaritan went in the water and brought the girls to safety.

Watch the full rescue:

WATCH: Young girls rescued from rough waters at Bob Hall Pier

