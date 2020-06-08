Teachers have this to say before students head off for summer

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold uncertainty for many, especially students and teachers.

They went from seeing each other in person every day, to suddenly only online.

As students head off into summer, it’s still unclear when students and teachers will be physically back in the classroom.

Teachers at the elementary school level up to the high school level in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District have left messages for their students, as they leave for the summer.

Chris Kovacs is a history teacher at Samuel Clemens High School, and he said he misses his students.

“First and foremost, every teacher wants to tell their kids, their students, we miss you,” Kovacs said.

“I think the vast majority of students are saying when August rolls around I want to be able to walk into the school. I want to see my friends and see my teachers and hear the tardy bell. I want to get told ten times a day to put my phone up. I miss all that stuff. We got the best minds and people with the best hearts. And with their best interest in mind working to do that in a safe and effective manner,” he said.

Martha Hernandez is a bilingual teacher at Schertz Elementary. She says she wants her students to make sure they keep their brains stimulated, but also to make sure to have some fun.

“The way we ended the school was not what we envisioned it to be,” Hernandez said. “Just have fun. Enjoy your summer. Read. read. read. Try to escape reality reading into an adventure. Just know that all the teachers in elementary miss every single student.”

Jill Miller is a teacher at Jordan Intermediate School who wants her students to know they are doing the best they can to move forward.

“They are a part of history right now,” Miller said. “They are going to look back ten years from now or they are going to be talking to their kids one day and say we are a part of history. The way we do school now -- there are going to be pieces changed based on what’s happening now. Everything their teachers did was based on what’s best for the kids. Not only their academic learning, but more so their social, emotional, how they feel about themselves, how they feel about what’s going on.”

The biggest takeaways from the teachers was that they miss their students just as much as the students miss them.

The teachers are also are wanting to get back into the classroom. But as everything is still uncertain, they just want their students to know that they love them and are here for them.