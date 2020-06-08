Watch: At-home family activity ideas for the summer and blue button jellyfish at the coast

SAN ANTONIO – School is officially out for summer and KSAT Kids wants to make sure you have fun.

Many theme parks have announced reopening dates and also there are some fun events taking place.

If you are bored at home, Spurs Give has launched a new virtual coding for kids. The four-week course will teach kids all about coding and help them create their own game.

This week’s critter is the blue button jellyfish. The ocean is full of so many different species and this jellyfish washed up in Port Aransas last week.

