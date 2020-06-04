‘World’s largest outdoor sky trail’ to reopen at Natural Bridge Caverns

SAN ANTONIO – Natural Bridge Caverns will reopen all of its attractions this weekend, including a zip rail and ropes course that is said to be the largest of its kind in the world.

The Twisted Trails Adventure Course closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will reopen Saturday along with the other park attractions like the Discovery Tour, Hidden Passages Tour, Discovery Village Mining Company and the AMAZEn’ Ranch Roundup.

The Wuest family, who owns Natural Bridge Caverns, celebrated the 60th anniversary of the discovery of the caverns with the announcement of the new aerial attraction in January.

Twisted Trails Adventure Course, which replaced the former Canopy Explorer and Canopy Zip Line, features the largest outdoor Sky Trail and Sky Rail attraction. The course is six stories high and covers 13,500 square feet with 50 different elements including seven curved and one straight Sky Rail, ranging in length from 82-125 feet long, according to a press release.

Underground lakes part of major new discoveries at Natural Bridge Caverns

Adventurers won’t have to unclip or wear helmets in the adventure course based on the design of the overhead tracking system, which allows participants to transition from one part of the course to another without interrupting play.

Twisted Trails Adventure Course (Natural Bridge Caverns)

Twisted Trails Tykes is a smaller version of the adventure course and will allow the smaller explorers (4 feet tall and under) to experience the fun in a setting designed just for them. “This new adventure will appeal to guests of all ages, and there is nothing else like it," said Wuest.

Safety is still a top priority and certified operators outfit every participant into their harnesses.

To help minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 the following safety measures will be in place:

New advanced ticketing options for Twisted Trails. Guests can purchase online tickets for a specific time slot due to limited capacities. Reserved tickets are recommended.

Upon arrival, point of sales locations will have an acrylic shield between the guests and staff.

Physical distancing stickers will be placed on the ground to help groups maintain 6 feet of distance in between them.

Hand-washing stations and sanitizer will be available to use before and after your Twisted Trails adventure.

Each guest must be harnessed by a certified operator to participate. During this process, both the guest and staff member will be required to wear face coverings.

While navigating the course, capacities will be limited to allow for physical distancing.

When exiting the attraction, face coverings are required as a staff member removes the harness.

Equipment will be sanitized and cleaned frequently.

Natural Bridge Caverns is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.