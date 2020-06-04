San Antonio Kiddie Park to reopen this month

SAN ANTONIO – The historical San Antonio Kiddie Park, originally opened in 1925, is set to reopen its gates on June 19.

Kiddie Park is officially booking reservations online for birthday parties ahead of its reopening.

“We’ve been looking forward to welcoming back families to Kiddie Park so that they can enjoy these historic rides as generations have before,” said San Antonio Zoo president Tim Morrow. “We’re thrilled that the birthday party tradition can restart here for all San Antonians.”

The Kiddie Park moved to its new home at the San Antonio Zoo in October 2019.

Kiddie Park will be implementing safety guidelines that will mirror the guidelines already set in place at the zoo, according to a press release.

There will be hand sanitizer stations in the park, capacity will be limited to 50% and Kiddie Park will conduct temperature checks on all staff and vendors at the beginning of their shift.

Face masks will be strongly recommended for all guests, ages ten and older, officials said.

Kiddie Park hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and unlimited rides wristbands will be available for $12. Observer wristbands, which are required for all non-riders, will be $1.