NEISD surpasses 2 million meals served during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District has hit an impressive milestone and has served more than 2 million meals to San Antonio families during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district said in a press release.

The district began to serve the meals when campus closures occurred back on March 16.

“When we first started it was hard to imagine we would get to two million,” Sharon Glosson, NEISD’s Executive Director of School Nutrition Services said. “Day after day for the last three months they have worked so hard to pack the meals, provide food for the kids and offer a sense of normalcy for them. I think it just shows the dedication they have for us to be able to reach that mark across dozens of campuses and on buses.”

Cafeteria staff have been distributing the meals through curbside pickup and have collaborated with the Transportation Department to deliver meals on Fresh Express bus routes, the press release said.

NEISD said it has been their mission to provide healthy meals to students during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The district will continue the meal distribution into the summer, with curbside meal pickup at select campuses every Monday and Wednesday. Plans for the month of July will be announced at a later date.