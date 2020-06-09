SAISD, Culturingua partner to create virtual summer Arabic camp

SAN ANTONIO – The Advanced Learning Academy in the San Antonio Independent School District has teamed up with the non-profit organization Culturingua to offer an interactive virtual Arabic summer camp for kids.

Students in grades five through seven will learn some Arabic and experience Arab cuisine, music and art during the camp, which takes place from June 8 to June 19.

“I’m proud to engage in this partnership with SAISD to bring learning opportunities to San Antonio youth in Arabic, a critical-need language, and contemporary Arab cultural perspectives and traditions,” Nadia Mavrakis, Culturingua’s chief executive officer said.

The press release said cultural authenticity of the program will be enhanced through educational kits that include traditional clothes, food, and crafts.

Students will be able to engage with peers and teachers live while taking virtual reality tours, and take part in digital educational competitions and games.

“In response to COVID-19, we incorporated technology into our virtual classes that allowed us to mirror the active learning environment we have during our in-person classes," Nader Mehdawi, Culturingua chief operating officer and lead Arabic teacher said. “We are excited to extend this virtual active-learning approach to our summer Arabic camp.”

On June 19, parents and students in the program will get to take part in a showcase event where students’ achievements will be celebrated and where students and parents will learn how to perform the “Debke,” a traditional Palestinian dance performed at joyous occasions.

"ALA is committed to growing students’ global competence, and we are so pleased to be working in partnership Culturingua to bring Arabic cultural and language studies to our students,” said Kathy Bieser, principal of the Advanced Learning Academy.