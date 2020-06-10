High School Coaches convention will happen in July in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas High School Coaches Association announced this week that it will hold its annual convention in July in San Antonio. Visit San Antonio President and CEO Cassandra Matej said her organization is going over safety protocols in anticipation of the convention.

“We’re already working with the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on what those guidelines will be, what the flow of the attendees will be,” Matej said.

“Attendees at this year’s school will experience a facility that has taken the extra, extensive steps necessary to ensure the welfare and comfort of our guests and staff,” Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, the City of San Antonio’s Executive Director of Convention & Sports Facilities, said in a news release. "Coaches recognize and value great preparation, and that’s what they’re going to enjoy when they return to San Antonio.”

“There is no better opportunity of bringing Texas back together than through our Coaches and the ‘Miracle of the Huddle’,” Texas High School Coaches Association Executive Director Joe Martin said in a news release.

Matej added that the event will mark that the city is ready to host major conventions again.

“We still have over 30 conventions that are booked for this year and we’re talking to each of the organizers to see how we can get them to stay here,” Matej said.

“What that’s going to tell the world is San Antonio is open for business and for conventions. We can do it and we can do it safely.”

Visit San Antonio reports that 36 conventions in San Antonio have been canceled this year with an economic impact of $140 million lost.