Sam’s Club to offer curbside pickup nationwide

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to have your bulk grocery order from Sam’s Club loaded directly into your vehicle without ever stepping foot inside the warehouse.

Sam’s Club is launching curbside pickup nationwide with the service expected to be available at all 597 club locations by the end of June, according to a press release.

KSAT reached out to a spokesperson for the company and confirmed that Sam’s Club will offer curbside pickup across all its clubs as of June 23.

The service will eventually be a benefit for only those at the upgraded Plus membership level but will be available to all members for a limited time, according to warehouse officials.

“While free Curbside Pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment,” Sam’s Club COO Lance de la Rosa said. “Because of that, we are going to temporarily make the service available for every member and do what we can to help them get the products they need, when and how they want them.”

Here is how it works, according to Sam’s Club:

After setting up an account, members place orders via the Sam’s Club app or at samsclub.com . Products marked ‘Pick up in Club’ are eligible.

Members will then complete an online shopping list, select a pickup time and checkout. Same-day pickup is available.

Upon arrival to the club, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

Curbside pickup hours for Plus members will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For a limited time, non-plus members will be able to utilize the service as well from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Sam’s Club will also continue to offer a Concierge Service for seniors and high-risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 a.m., and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8-10 a.m., until further notice.