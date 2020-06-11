Two teens die after being gunned down while riding utility vehicle near Luling, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – A teen from Luling and his cousin were shot to death while driving a utility vehicle on a Caldwell County road, according to deputies from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified one of the victims as 18-year-old Klayton Manning and Lockhart EMS identified the other as Landon Robinson.

The cousins were driving a Polaris side-by-side utility vehicle in the 4400 block of Tenney Creek Road near Tilmon when they encountered the shooter or shooters, deputies said.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday about two victims “down." The victims were identified at the scene and family members have been notified.

The identity of the shooter or shooters remains unclear.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Jeff Ferry cell phone (512) 348-8695 or jferry@caldwellcosheriff.com.

The case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

A viewing for the teens will be held at O’Bannon Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Wednesday and funeral services will take place Thursday at Luling High School.