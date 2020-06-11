Walmart stores raise more than $25K for San Antonio Zoo
The funds will go toward caring for the zoo animals, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Local Walmart stores donated more than $25,000 to the San Antonio Zoo to go toward caring for animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walmart officials raised the funds and presented the check to the zoo Thursday afternoon.
The zoo closed for 10 weeks due to the pandemic and reopened to the general public beginning June 1st.
