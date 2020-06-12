San Antonio International Airport adds, restores flights to select destinations

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport looks to expand on the number of flights offered in 2019 and restore services to select destinations.

Airlines experiencing restored or added non-stop flights at San Antonio International Airport:

Aeromexico :

Beginning June 18, the airline will resume service to Mexico City featuring service three times a week. Days of operation will be Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

American Airlines :

American restarted its Miami service on June 5. Additionally, Chicago O’Hare service will resume twice daily effective July 8, while increasing frequencies to Dallas Forth-Worth and Phoenix.

VivaAerobus:

VivaAerobus previously announced nonstop service to Monterrey, Mexico, but delayed the launch and will start service effective July 3. Service will be twice per week on Fridays and Mondays.

Southwest Airlines :

Southwest will increase daily departures by four in November and nine daily departures in December, bringing the airport to a total of 53 daily departures. The last time the airport had 53 daily departures with Southwest was in 2008.

Additionally, the San Antonio International Airport reported that in November 2020, it will increase and decrease flights to and from select destinations to the previous volume of flights offered in 2019.

Daily frequency increases—November:

Nashville: Two to three flights

Denver: Three to four flights

Las Vegas: Three to four flights

Twice daily frequency increase to Chicago-Midway: One to three flights

Three times daily frequency increase to Dallas Love Field: Seven to 10 flights

Daily frequency decreases—November:

Baltimore/Washington: Three to two flights

Ft. Lauderdale: One to zero flights (for November only)

Oakland: One to zero flights (shifting to seasonal service for the time being)

San Diego: Two to one flights

Daily frequency increases—December:

Ft. Lauderdale returns: Zero to one flight

Nashville: Two to three flights

Denver: Three to four flights

Las Vegas: Three to four flights

Los Angeles: Three to four flights

New Orleans: One to two flights

Tampa: One to two flights

Twice daily frequency increase to Chicago-Midway: One to three flights

Three times daily frequency increase to Dallas: Seven to ten flights

Daily frequency decreases—December:

Baltimore/Washington: Three to two flights

San Diego: Two to one flight

Sun Country :

Sun Country will resume seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul starting June 19. That service will be twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Alaska Airlines :

Even though Alaska Airlines received an exemption to temporarily suspend San Antonio to Seattle service, it continues to operate the route on a daily basis.

Allegiant Airlines :

Even though Allegiant Airlines received an exemption to temporarily suspend service from San Antonio, it continues to operate twice weekly service to Las Vegas and Orlando/Sanford.

Delta Airlines :

Atlanta frequencies will increase by one daily flight on July 2, bringing the total number of flights to three daily.

United Airlines :

United Airlines will resume daily nonstop service to Denver and Washington-Dulles effective July 6, with Newark resuming daily service on July 7. It is anticipated San Francisco flights will resume in August/September.