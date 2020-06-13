82ºF

San Antonio police searching for missing 31-year-old man

John M. Sanders was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Oak Manor Drive

Cody King, Digital Journalist

John M. Sanders was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Oak Manor Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.

John M. Sanders was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Oak Manor Drive, according to authorities.

Sanders is described as being six-feet-tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and has a scar on the back of his leg. He was last seen wearing black shorts or black pants and a blue shirt.

Police said Sanders has medical conditions that require monitoring and he is considered to be at-risk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

