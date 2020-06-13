San Antonio police searching for missing 31-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.

John M. Sanders was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Oak Manor Drive, according to authorities.

Sanders is described as being six-feet-tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and has a scar on the back of his leg. He was last seen wearing black shorts or black pants and a blue shirt.

Police said Sanders has medical conditions that require monitoring and he is considered to be at-risk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

RELATED: Salma Hayek joins search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen