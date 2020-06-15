Convicted sex offender back in custody after exposing himself to 10-year-old girl, Elmendorf police say

A previously convicted sex offender who was sought by Elmendorf police was captured on Sunday after he allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl.

Raymond Moreno, 55, was brought into custody on charges of indecency with a child and violating sex offender regulations.

While investigating the indecent exposure case, police discovered that Raymond Moreno, 55, was living with a potential child victim and her mother, violating the conditions of his release.

The home is located on the South Side of San Antonio. Police found him there on Sunday.

They also arrested the woman Moreno lived with, 52-year-old Diane Gamez, on suspicion of harboring a fugitive.

Moreno’s bail was set at $80,000, Bexar County Jail records showed.