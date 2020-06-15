Police, Crime Stoppers seek info in slaying of 38-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of 38-year-old man.

According to police, Jimmy Lee Robinson was shot and killed May 31 around 7 p.m. while at the intersection of Fair Avenue and South Hackberry Street.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was caught on surveillance video fleeing after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.