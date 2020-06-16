Family of woman killed during food delivery by suspected drunken driver holds vigil to honor her memory

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Destiny Rodriguez, a woman who was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver, honored her memory during a vigil on Monday night.

Rodriguez had just lost her job amid the pandemic before she found work as a food delivery driver.

Her 10-year-old son, Noah, has a message for his mother, who had plans of becoming a makeup artist one day, during the vigil.

"My mom was a great woman. She tried starting a new life. She was a good mom to me, and she didn't really deserve any of this," Noah said during the vigil.

Family of crash victim says she was delivering pizza moments before her death

Police said the 27-year-old mother was killed near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Walters on Saturday. Family members said she was on a pizza delivery just moments before she lost her life.

Leonel Martinez and a second person who hasn’t been identified were arrested after the crash.

Rodriguez leaves behind four children.