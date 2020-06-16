San Antonio Black Lawyers Association working to bridge gap between community, legal world

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Black Lawyers Association said they are working hard to bridge the gap between the community and the legal world.

The organization has been part of the Alamo City for more than 30 years.

Their mission is promoting, increasing, and supporting the presence of black lawyers in the greater San Antonio area.

And as we face both the COVID-19 pandemic and the prominence of protests around the country, Judge Stephanie Boyd offers some words of wisdom.

“If you know history, you’ll better understand what the struggle is and why people are protesting. But above all, be kind protest peacefully,” Judge Stephanie Boyd said.

SABLA is currently promoting three philanthropies: the San Antonio Black Lawyers Association Scholarship Fund, youth transitioning into adulthood, as well as children’s court. If you are looking to help, you can donate now.