Bexar County COVID-19 cases surpass 5,500

SAN ANTONIO – The total number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar County surpassed 5,500 on Thursday.

City leaders reported 408 new cases to bring the total number of cases at 5,550. Two new deaths were reported. The death count is now at 92.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 267 patients being treated. Of those hospitalized, 92 are in ICU and 40 are on ventilators.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

