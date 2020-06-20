Freeman Coliseum booked for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, San Antonio officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 testing site at Freeman Coliseum is booked until Tuesday amid a rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Bexar County, officials said.

The system to register for an appointment has been shut down temporarily until Monday so that people can make appointments later in the week, according to a news release from the City of San Antonio.

San Antonio metro area named COVID-19 hotspot, CNBC reports

“Although many testing sites are overwhelmed with demand for COVID-19 tests, we are increasing the capacity to test and expanding access to both no-cost and paid testing sites across Bexar County,” stated Dr. Dawn Emerick, director of the Metropolitan Health District.

Emerick suggests people call their health care providers if they have health insurance to help save tests for those without coverage.

Track daily spikes in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County

“Everyone with symptoms should self-isolate and wear a mask until they can be tested,” she stated.

The city said all public and private testing sites in the county will have a collective capacity of at least 5,200 tests per day starting Monday.

Walkup testing sites will expand six days per week instead of three and will be open Monday through Saturday.

A walkup testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Wednesday at Jordan Middle School, according to the news release. Click here for more information on testing sites.

Officials said the Texas Military Department will have a testing site open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at ESD #12, Station 136, located at 11800 Highway 87 in Adkins, Texas.