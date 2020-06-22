Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office sees increase in COVID-19 cases, officials confirm

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Precinct 2 deputy constable has tested positive for COVID-19 and officials anticipate another deputy constable will come back as positive, a Pct. 2 spokesman confirmed Monday.

“We believe the second officer will have the disease,” said Pct. 2 Deputy Chief Louis J. Antu. “We are waiting on the results on the second officer.”

Antu told KSAT that through process of elimination the deputy constables likely contracted COVID-19 from attending church.

“We do not believe the officers in question were ever in our building with COVID-19 and no other officers or staff members in our facility have any symptoms,” Antu said.

The new cases come a week after officials confirmed a reserve deputy in the agency had also tested positive.