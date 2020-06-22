Driver crashes pickup truck into fence, backyard of SW Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is his 20s was taken to an area hospital after crashing his pickup truck into a fence overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 3:30 a.m. to a home near Medina Base Road and Palm Valley Drive, not far from Loop 410 after receiving reports of a crash.

According to police, the man drove his pickup truck into a fence and then into the backyard of the Southwest Side home.

The driver was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not say if alcohol played a factor in the crash.