Driver crashes pickup truck into fence, backyard of SW Side home, police say

Officers called just before 3:30 a.m. to home near Medina Base Road, Palm Valley Dr.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Pickup truck crashes into fence near Medina Base Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is his 20s was taken to an area hospital after crashing his pickup truck into a fence overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 3:30 a.m. to a home near Medina Base Road and Palm Valley Drive, not far from Loop 410 after receiving reports of a crash.

According to police, the man drove his pickup truck into a fence and then into the backyard of the Southwest Side home.

The driver was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not say if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

