Five San Antonio Food Bank employees test positive for COVID-19, CEO confirms

SAN ANTONIO – Five employees of the San Antonio Food Bank have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past several weeks, CEO Eric Cooper confirmed Monday.

“We’re doing everything we can to take care of people’s safety,” Cooper said via telephone, adding that the non-profit has employees go through temperature checks, wear face masks whenever possible and practice social distancing.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank has been an integral part of the community’s response, currently feeding upwards of 120,000 people a week.

Cooper said the agency was notified over the weekend of an employee testing positive and said four other employees contracted the virus within the past few weeks and are at various stages of recovering from it.

Cooper said Monday volunteer groups that have been helping with food distributions have been properly notified of positive cases.

Officials in Bexar County on Sunday announced 538 new cases of COVID-19, the most ever recorded in a single day in the area.

Cooper called it a tough environment and a scary time, but said the food bank is resolute in its mission to safely continue providing meals for area families.