Daily COVID-19 cases hit new high in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County’s coronavirus case count continued to grow on Sunday as the region added 538 new cases, the most ever recorded in a single day in the area.

The new cases brought the total case tally to 6,882.

According to the city of San Antonio’s website, one new death was reported, bringing the toll up to 97.

In the past two weeks, San Antonio has added more than 3,000 cases, making up roughly 40% of the area’s total case count, marking what local officials have deemed a second wave.

Local officials remain concerned about the hospitalization numbers, which have also been steadily rising for the past two weeks.

As of Sunday, the county reported that 406 infected patients are currently being treated at the hospital, 133 patients are in the intensive care unit and 64 are using a ventilator. According to the latest numbers, 28% of staffed hospital beds and 76% of ventilators are still available.

Even more concerning is the county’s doubling time, meaning the number of days it takes for the total number of COVID-19 cases to double. On Sunday, the doubling time dwindled to 13 days, its lowest measure in weeks.

Major cities across Texas are experiencing a surge in cases, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has attributed to a number of factors, including bars, beaches and a data backlog in Harris County. State officials have been keeping a closer eye on bars, shutting down a dozen over the weekend that violated social distancing guidelines.

Abbott plans to hold a news conference on Monday to provide another update on the state’s response to the deadly virus.

