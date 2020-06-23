Flying Chanclas sign 4 local players to Texas Collegiate League roster

SAN ANTONIO – The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio announced the signing of four players, all with ties to the city, to the Texas Collegiate League roster on Tuesday.

The Chanclas are welcoming former Madison High School stars, Garrett and Brandon Gonzales, who will both take part in TCL play. Garrett played in 12 games this year for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor where he hit .267 (8-for-30).

Garrett, an infielder, was selected by Washington in the 32nd round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. He played his first collegiate season at the University of the Incarnate Word.

Brandon, also an infielder, played in six games during the 2020 season for Grayson College. Like his brother, the Chanclas report that Brandon was drafted by Washington in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Clark High School alum Tyler Flores joins the Chanclas roster from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Flores made six appearances (four starts) during the 2020 season for the Javelinas and went 0-1 with a 4.03 ERA and fanned 18 batters over 22.1 IP.

Zach DeLeon, who starred for Hondo High School, joins the Chanclas pitching staff. DeLeon made three appearances in 2020 for UTSA and will continue his collegiate career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The Flying Chanclas full roster will be announced Tuesday afternoon. San Antonio will open the 2020 TCL season in Amarillo with a three-game set from June 30-July 2. The club’s home opener is slated for Friday, July 3 vs. Acadiana.

Fans can purchase TCL tickets at www.samissions.com or at the Wolff Stadium Box Office. For TCL questions or more information call 210-675-7275.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. For more information on Wolff Stadium’s COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click the following link: https://bit.ly/2BRnd40.