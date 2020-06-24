Two San Antonio restaurants temporarily close doors to recent spike in COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – The owners of local pizza joint Barbaro and Asian fusion restaurant Hot Joy are not taking any chances.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, the restaurants have decided to shut down for two weeks.

Their last day open was on Monday.

Both are owned by the Empty Stomach group. Posts on the restaurants’ Facebook pages say there is simply too much risk to our employees and customers to be remain open right now.

The owner said that all employees will be taken care of during this temporary closure and the plan is to re-open and welcome back everyone to dine-in.

Barbaro plans on reopening in two weeks according to their Facebook page, there’s no update on when Hot Joy will reopen.

Over the past couple of weeks, San Antonio has seen a huge spike in coronavirus cases and masks are again mandatory at businesses in Bexar County.