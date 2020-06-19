‘I don’t think I could survive another month’: Pandemic hurting business at Leon Valley restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – For the past year and a half Machu Picchu Peruvian Grill has wowed customers with their flavorful, authentic dishes like pollo a la brasa and lomo saltado.

Neptor Gudiel has been working hard with his staff to keep orders rolling out, but the COVID-19 pandemic has really left the restaurant struggling.

"It's a little tough for us, I was thinking about closing the restaurant up three weeks ago," Gudiel said.

After urging from loyal customers and a long discussion with his wife he decided to stay open and keep going as long as possible.

The reality is that the restaurant is on its last leg and while they have seen an uptick in dine-in customers the past couple of weeks, it’s still not enough.

"I don't think we could survive another month if we don't get business inside," Gudiel said.

Machu Picchu Peruvian Grill is open Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 7007 Bandera Rd.

The hope is that this hidden gem can keep its doors open and continue to serve its customers delicious food.

