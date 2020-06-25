Several hospitalized after Northeast Side crash involving work van, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are in the hospital after a rollover on the Northeast Side, police said.

Officers said the driver of a green SUV ran a red light on Walzem Road before hitting a white work van on the I-35 access road.

Police say four or five people were in the work van when it rolled to the side. Two of those people were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital, officials said.

Police are investigating whether alcohol may have played a role in this case.