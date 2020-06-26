Driver clipped by passing vehicle after crash into median, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver involved in a crash was taken to an area hospital after they were hit by a passing vehicle on Loop 410, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Friday on Loop 410 south near Somerset Road.

According to police, the driver hit a guardrail just before spinning out into the median. That’s when, police said, the driver got out of the vehicle, ran back up onto the highway, and was clipped by another car.

Police said the second vehicle lost control and spun after hitting the man.

The injured driver was taken to an area hospital by EMS, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

There was no word on the condition of the second driver.