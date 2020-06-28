Two victims of major multi-vehicle crash on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – Two victims of a major, multi-vehicle crash on the city’s North Side last week have been identified.

Briana Sorrell, 15, and James Edward Ewell III, 20, were killed in the crash, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash happened at the intersection of Pinewood Lane and McCullough Avenue last Wednesday.

Five others were hospitalized from the incident.

The crash is believed to have stemmed from a race between two vehicles, traveling south on McCullough, according to San Antonio police.

One of the vehicles lost control and hit a tree, resulting in the two deaths. The vehicle was occupied by five people, all believed to be in their early 20s or late teens, officials said.

A third vehicle was hit while trying to cross the intersection, police said. The vehicle traveling from Millwood and crossing through McCullough was clipped by one of the vehicles racing, officials said.

Three vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash, but police say a fourth vehicle is believed to have been involved but fled the scene

