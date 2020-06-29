Bill Miller Bar-B-Q closes dining rooms again due to COVID-19 surge

SAN ANTONIO – On the day that Texas Governor Greg Abbott said restaurants in Texas must reduce capacity from 75% to 50% due to surges in COVID-19 cases across the state, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has decided to close its dining rooms altogether.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q officials announced Monday that dining rooms at its restaurants are closed. They also won’t accept walk-up orders.

Gov. Greg Abbott says bars must close by noon, restaurants to scale back capacity

Customers can go through the drive-thru or order food to be picked up curbside or for delivery.

According to its website, The San Antonio-based company presently operates 76 restaurants in the San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin areas.

Abbott’s order was issued Friday as Texas continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases

Texas Department of Health and Human Services reports 66,356 active cases of COVID-19 in the state currently.