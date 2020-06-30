San Antonio City Council to vote on Christopher Columbus statue removal request

SAN ANTONIO – A request to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from the park named after him will go before the San Antonio City Council in August.

In addition to removing the statue, District 1 City Councilman Roberto Treviño wants to change the name of Columbus Park.

Protest of Christopher Columbus statue at downtown park draws dozens

The statue removal item was on the Governance Committee agenda Tuesday, but after some discussion, council members voted to move the item to the full council, which will next meet in August.

In the meantime, City Manager Erik Walsh is calling for the statue to be repaired after it was vandalized last week.

Trevino saId he wants his colleagues on the council to work quickly to return the statue to the Italian Society, which owns it.

Photos: Christopher Columbus statue at San Antonio park vandalized amid criticism

“In listening to both our Indigenous and Italian citizens, I heard that there is an opportunity for better representation of local contributions from our Italian Community that should be honored with symbols that reflect the heritage and influence they had,” Treviño said. “Although symbols of pride for some should not be painful reminders for others.”

Council members also voted to move an item that would consider racism a public health crisis to the Community, Health and Equity Committee for discussion, review and revision.