Tips for signing up for a gym membership during the pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – With the temperatures heating up for the summer, you may be considering a gym membership to escape the sun. But joining a gym may sometimes become a big commitment if you’re required to sign an agreement, and not all facilities offer the same benefits.

Tips for avoiding charity scams during coronavirus pandemic

Here are a few tips to help you choose a facility that works best for your needs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

First, find facilities in your area online, or ask your friends and family for good gym recommendations. Search for a facility’s name online with the words “review” or “complaint.”

Next, check out the facilities during a time you would typically go to the gym. That way, you know what the crowds are like during that time. If you’re trying to keep as much distance as possible from people, see if the facility you are looking at has implemented measures to reduce contact.

Here are a few important questions to ask your membership representative to see if a gym is right for you:

What are the hours of operation?

Does this gym have membership limits to reduce crowding?

How often do the machines get cleaned?

Do you require face masks?

Are you offering socially distant classes, and do they cost extra?

What other perks or discounts are you offering potential members?

Watch out for these COVID-19 scams

Once you’ve asked your questions and you’re sure you’ve found the right gym, read your agreement carefully. Some gyms may offer you a better deal, but you may need to sign a contract.

Before you sign on the dotted line, find out if everything your membership representative promised is in your agreement. If it’s not written in there, it will be harder to prove your case later.

You should also ask if there’s a trial period just in case you decide you don’t want to keep the membership. And you’ll also want to find out if there are any heavy penalties for canceling your contract after a trial has ended.

To submit your money questions for our GMSA at 9 “Money: It’s Personal” series, which airs on Tuesday mornings, email iherrera@ksat.com with the subject line “‘Money: It’s Personal’ story idea.”