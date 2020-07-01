COVID-19 pandemic impacting Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

SAN ANTONIO – The new Bexar County Medical Examiner admits she has a huge challenge on her hands.

Dr. Kimberly Molina, who was appointed to the position Tuesday, said the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact at the morgue.

”Unfortunately the current community pandemic is also affecting our office,” Molina said.

Molina said that her office plays a unique role in the COVID-19 crisis.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 30: San Antonio shatters daily record with 1,268 new COVID-19 cases

”We are seeing multiple deaths that are occurring at home out of the hospital setting, as well as those who don’t even know that they are infected with COVID who die and come into our office, so our caseload is increasing,” Molina told the Bexar County Commissioners Court following her appointment Tuesday.

That, she said, means the morgue will need more storage space.

“We procured some funding for extra coolers to be dropped off and built in our facility,” she said.

Molina said the facility could quickly become overcrowded.

”Our footprint in our building is a fixed footprint, and so early on we identified that we might need more space, unfortunately, for our decedents,” she said.